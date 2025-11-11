Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.9720, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cellcom Israel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $311.45 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.40%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

