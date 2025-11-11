Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $11.3199. Berkeley Group shares last traded at $10.7850, with a volume of 29,796 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Berkeley Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

