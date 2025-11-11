Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $35.3780, with a volume of 59472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 162,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

