Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $35.3780, with a volume of 59472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.6%
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Barrick’s Golden Quarter: Boosts Buyback and Dividend
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Nebius Partners With Meta—AI Growth Could Send Stock to New Highs
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- EVgo’s 37% Revenue Growth: Forget the Car, Buy the Gas Station
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.