Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 16876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyster-Yale in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on Hyster-Yale in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hyster-Yale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hyster-Yale Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Hyster-Yale had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.56%.The firm had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale in the third quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 1,641.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Hyster-Yale by 10.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Company Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

