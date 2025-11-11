Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $236.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on monday.com from $258.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on monday.com from $286.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.52.

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $168.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,079. monday.com has a 1 year low of $151.00 and a 1 year high of $342.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.24.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%.monday.com’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 7.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

