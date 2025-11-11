Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Personalis from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of PSNL stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 490,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. Personalis has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 106.92%.The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 29,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $266,211.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 148,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,889.14. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Personalis by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 455.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 100,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 55.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 101,706 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Personalis by 67.0% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 92,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Personalis by 147.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

