Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded up €0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €24.53. 92,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,015. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €17.49 and a one year high of €28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €25.40 and a 200 day moving average of €24.26. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STVN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

