Investors Buy High Volume of Vor Biopharma Put Options (NASDAQ:VOR)

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,702 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 87% compared to the average daily volume of 4,658 put options.

NASDAQ VOR traded down $8.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 7,295,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $65.80.

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($43.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($11.40) by ($32.20).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 11,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $349,060.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,167,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,625.45. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $617,424.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 779,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,858.24. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,431,718 shares of company stock worth $62,090,254. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $100,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company’s VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

