Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $24.25. Hesai Group shares last traded at $21.7350, with a volume of 2,550,831 shares.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Hesai Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hesai Group from $26.30 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hesai Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hesai Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Stock Down 7.3%

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 238.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Stories

