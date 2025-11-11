Stifel Nicolaus Boosts TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $22.50

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NYSE:THS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $23.38. 482,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.25. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,778,000 after purchasing an additional 957,517 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 263,303 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,730,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,798,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 115.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 208,966 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

