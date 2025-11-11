GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings cut GoodRx from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of GoodRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Trading Down 0.8%

GDRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 418,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,738. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $196.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.17 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 3.97%.The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. GoodRx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 23,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $95,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in GoodRx by 202.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.