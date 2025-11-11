Prime Financial Group (ASX:PFG) Insider Sells A$47,000.00 in Stock

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Free Report) insider Tim Bennett sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.24, for a total value of A$47,000.00.

Prime Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26.

Get Prime Financial Group alerts:

Prime Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a yield of 342.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 1st. Prime Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Prime Financial Group Company Profile

Prime Financial Group Limited provides wealth management, self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF), accounting and business, capital, and corporate advisory services in Australia. The company offers accounting and business advisory services, such as accounting and tax compliance, business growth advisory and strategy, outsourced CFO and accounting, grants and R&D tax incentives, and innovation and commercialization advice; and capital and corporate advisory services comprising merger and acquisition transactions, capital raising, debt equity markets, and corporate development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.