Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADPT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. 380,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,244. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 84,837 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 98.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 218.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 552,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 378,940 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.