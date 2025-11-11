Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $2.78 Million in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,453 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 278,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,585,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

