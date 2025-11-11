Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Volcon had a negative return on equity of 282.87% and a negative net margin of 720.28%.

Shares of EMPD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,135. Volcon has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $280.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

Several research firms recently commented on EMPD. Wall Street Zen raised Volcon to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Volcon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Volcon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

