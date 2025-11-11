KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $11.39. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.9070, with a volume of 486,627 shares traded.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KALV shares. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $38,893.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 119,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,298.02. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 10,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $144,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 386,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,262.76. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 26,856 shares of company stock worth $374,910 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 12,636.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $563.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.04.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

