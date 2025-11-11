Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 920 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 7.4% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.2%

QQQ opened at $623.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $602.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.85. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

