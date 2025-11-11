Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $488.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.70 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,044. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 42.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 99.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

