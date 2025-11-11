Barclays Raises Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $65.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 41.35% from the stock’s previous close.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. 82,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,831. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $612.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, Director Gregory G. Montana bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $45,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,901.68. The trade was a 22.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 680,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

See Also

