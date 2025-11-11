Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s previous close.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $255.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.30.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.5%

EXP traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.98. 71,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,074. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.50. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.55 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David E. Rush purchased 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.08 per share, for a total transaction of $208,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,173 shares in the company, valued at $868,317.84. This represents a 31.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 73,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.