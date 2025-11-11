Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PGNY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Get Progyny alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PGNY

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 272,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,616. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Progyny has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $26.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $313.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.23 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progyny news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $55,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,843.12. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,395 shares of company stock valued at $124,211. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 258.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 185,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after buying an additional 90,367 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 145,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.