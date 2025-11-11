Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Hang Lung Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Hang Lung Group Trading Up 3.6%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

