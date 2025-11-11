Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $40.9130, with a volume of 1110010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRDX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Surmodics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surmodics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The stock has a market cap of $586.53 million, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 14.59%.The firm had revenue of $29.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 65.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Surmodics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,873,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

