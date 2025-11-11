Ck Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 24337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.
Ck Hutchison Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.
Ck Hutchison Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 338.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.
Ck Hutchison Company Profile
CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.
