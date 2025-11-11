Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.74 and last traded at $65.8440, with a volume of 3615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.41.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 149,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 8,414.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.