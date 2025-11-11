iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.84 and last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 8928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 54,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,878,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849,541 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,657,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,006,000 after purchasing an additional 151,082 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,262,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after purchasing an additional 66,902 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,592,000 after buying an additional 118,649 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,717,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

