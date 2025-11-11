Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.8050, with a volume of 127112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KEP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Korea Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Korea Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold”.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,144.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

