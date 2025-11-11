iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.9760, with a volume of 93313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,084,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,333,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,439,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $21,269,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,370,000.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

