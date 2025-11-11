Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.08 and last traded at C$15.08, with a volume of 6952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Total Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.75.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Trading Up 1.6%
Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 22.35%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,099,500. This represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Gurmeet Kaur Bhatia acquired 3,852 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,968.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,379.61. This represents a 193.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 157,275 shares of company stock worth $1,988,654. Corporate insiders own 7.73% of the company’s stock.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Total Energy Services
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- EVgo’s 37% Revenue Growth: Forget the Car, Buy the Gas Station
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- ServiceNow’s AI Efficiency Push Has Analysts Targeting Big Gains
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Microsoft and IREN’s $9.7B AI Deal Could Spark MSFT Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.