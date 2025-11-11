Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.08 and last traded at C$15.08, with a volume of 6952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Total Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.75.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Trading Up 1.6%

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$551.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,099,500. This represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Gurmeet Kaur Bhatia acquired 3,852 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,968.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,379.61. This represents a 193.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 157,275 shares of company stock worth $1,988,654. Corporate insiders own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.