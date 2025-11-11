WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $52.4550, with a volume of 2646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,704,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.