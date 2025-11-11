AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stake Reduced by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 66,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $218.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

