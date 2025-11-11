Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $188.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

