Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $341.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.84 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Tidewater updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Tidewater Stock Performance

TDW traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.53. 560,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $64.07.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 159.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 358,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 220,473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,884,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 4,833.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 43,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter valued at $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

View Our Latest Report on Tidewater

About Tidewater

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.