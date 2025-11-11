Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 8.51%.The business had revenue of $495.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.64 million.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Atlanticus stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $781.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Atlanticus from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Get Our Latest Report on ATLC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $124,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,529.88. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 133.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 93,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 241.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 47.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.