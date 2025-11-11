Financial Contrast: MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) vs. Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX)

Profitability

This table compares Smead Value C and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smead Value C N/A N/A -17.75% MiX Telematics 3.72% 8.45% 5.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smead Value C and MiX Telematics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smead Value C N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A MiX Telematics $150.06 million 2.36 $4.52 million $0.25 58.20

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than Smead Value C.

60.2% of Smead Value C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Smead Value C shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Smead Value C has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiX Telematics has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats Smead Value C on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smead Value C

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data. The company provides MiX Asset Manager, asset tracking products including generators, light towers, storage tanks and pumps, and asset management solution for visibility of corporate assets; and Matrix, a suite of mobile asset management solutions for entry-level fleets and consumers, which offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking, and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications. In addition, it offers Beam-e, a crowdsourcing platform to locate vehicles without the expense of utilizing a traditional cellular network connection. The company delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 1,001,800 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. MiX Telematics Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

