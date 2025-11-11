Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,437 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ISRG opened at $576.20 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.59.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,150. The trade was a 81.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total transaction of $1,201,785.93. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,078 shares of company stock valued at $51,445,892. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

