Fountainhead AM LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.5%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $243.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.39. The company has a market capitalization of $397.21 billion, a PE ratio of 140.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

