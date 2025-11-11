IMA Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $654.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $589.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $834.42. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

