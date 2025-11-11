Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

