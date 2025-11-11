IMA Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

