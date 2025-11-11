Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.83. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $5.7350, with a volume of 1,386,935 shares traded.
The real estate investment trust reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $2.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $35.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.09 million. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.950 EPS.
Apartment Investment and Management Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.23 per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.42%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 325,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 190,738 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 13.8% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 48,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 36.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.44.
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
