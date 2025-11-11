Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.83. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $5.7350, with a volume of 1,386,935 shares traded.

The real estate investment trust reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $2.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $35.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.09 million. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.950 EPS.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.23 per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AIV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 325,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 190,738 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 13.8% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 48,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 36.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 6.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.44.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.