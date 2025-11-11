Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $37.07 and last traded at $37.1740, with a volume of 42726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 12.24%.The firm had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.90 million.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWCO. Weiss Ratings upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Water from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,755 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $158,579.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350. The trade was a 82.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 335.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 228.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $588.74 million, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading

