Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Septerna traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.3150. Approximately 43,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 575,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.
SEPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Septerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Septerna
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Septerna
Septerna Trading Up 7.7%
The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93.
Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Septerna had a negative net margin of 12,053.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Septerna, Inc. will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Septerna Company Profile
We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Septerna
- Stock Average Calculator
- ServiceNow’s AI Efficiency Push Has Analysts Targeting Big Gains
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Microsoft and IREN’s $9.7B AI Deal Could Spark MSFT Stock Rally
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Datavault AI’s 314% Upside: Huge Potential or Wall Street Mirage?
Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.