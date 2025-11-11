Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Septerna traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.3150. Approximately 43,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 575,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

SEPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Septerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Septerna in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Septerna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Septerna by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Septerna by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Septerna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Septerna had a negative net margin of 12,053.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Septerna, Inc. will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

