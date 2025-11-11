Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 924,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 544,375 shares.The stock last traded at $36.04 and had previously closed at $34.14.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.22. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million.

Get Harrow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Harrow from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Harrow from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Institutional Trading of Harrow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Harrow by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Harrow by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in Harrow by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Harrow by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harrow by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Stock Up 7.4%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Harrow

(Get Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.