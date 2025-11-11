Vale (NYSE:VALE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $13.80 to $14.50. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vale traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.4310, with a volume of 3445495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VALE. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vale from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vale from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vale from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 76,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,499 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 117.0% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,476,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

