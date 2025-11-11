DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 127.77% from the stock’s previous close.

DDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:DDI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 32,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,053. The stock has a market cap of $456.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 31.91%.The firm had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 54.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DoubleDown Interactive by 338.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,759,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the second quarter worth about $478,000.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.