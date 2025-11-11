Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 403.43% from the stock’s previous close.

CATX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

NYSEAMERICAN:CATX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,845. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.09 and a current ratio of 15.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 40.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

