Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 403.43% from the stock’s previous close.
CATX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.
View Our Latest Report on Perspective Therapeutics
Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 40.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.
About Perspective Therapeutics
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Perspective Therapeutics
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- ServiceNow’s AI Efficiency Push Has Analysts Targeting Big Gains
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Microsoft and IREN’s $9.7B AI Deal Could Spark MSFT Stock Rally
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Datavault AI’s 314% Upside: Huge Potential or Wall Street Mirage?
Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.