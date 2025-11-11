Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.24% from the stock’s previous close.

SGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Surgery Partners stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,986. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 9,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $209,940.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 117,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,228.88. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 112.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 313.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

