Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Price

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 699,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 634.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

