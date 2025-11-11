monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $202.00 by Analysts at Barclays

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $258.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research upgraded monday.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on monday.com from $286.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.38.

MNDY stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.98. 553,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,420. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 227.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 575.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

